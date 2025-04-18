Left Menu

Uganda's Controversial Move: Civilians in Military Courts

Ugandan government plans to introduce a law permitting military tribunals to try civilians, despite a Supreme Court ban. Critics accuse the government of targeting opposition figures like Kizza Besigye. The law, defining exceptions for military trials, awaits cabinet approval before reaching parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 12:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, the Ugandan government is pushing for legislation that would permit military tribunals to try civilians for certain offenses, reigniting a debate sparked by a recent Supreme Court ban.

Critics, including human rights activists and political opposition, argue that this law could be used to target opposition figures and suppress dissent. President Yoweri Museveni's administration, however, denies these accusations.

The draft law, which is poised to outline 'exceptional circumstances,' is pending cabinet agreement before it can be tabled in parliament, according to Justice Minister Nobert Mao.

(With inputs from agencies.)

