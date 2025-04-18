US Ultimatum on Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

The United States is on the verge of ceasing its efforts to mediate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The statement comes with a deadline of just days, after which the U.S. will reconsider its involvement unless there's clear potential for a resolution.

During remarks in Paris, following discussions with European and Ukrainian leaders, Rubio noted that President Donald Trump remains invested in finding a diplomatic solution. However, Trump has numerous international priorities and is considering redirecting focus if substantial progress on the peace deal isn't demonstrated soon.

The U.S.'s potential withdrawal from peace negotiations could have profound implications for future diplomatic relations with both Russia and Ukraine, as well as for the geopolitical stability of the region.

