BJP vs Congress: The National Herald Allegations Intensify

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a protest near the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, targeting the opposition with allegations of public fund misappropriation in the ongoing National Herald case.

Led by BJP's Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva, members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha gathered but were halted by police at Man Singh Road. Sachdeva accused Congress of significantly undervaluing a property worth Rs 2,000 crore to just Rs 50 lakh.

The Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet implicates Congress figures like Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in alleged money laundering. In response, Congress labeled these actions vendetta politics and criticized the seizure of assets as a state-sponsored crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)