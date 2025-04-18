BJP vs Congress: The National Herald Allegations Intensify
A major demonstration by the BJP near Congress' headquarters accused Congress of misappropriating public funds in the National Herald case. Allegations include undervaluation of assets. Congress counters with claims of political vendetta. The Enforcement Directorate has filed charges against key Congress figures including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.
On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a protest near the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, targeting the opposition with allegations of public fund misappropriation in the ongoing National Herald case.
Led by BJP's Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva, members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha gathered but were halted by police at Man Singh Road. Sachdeva accused Congress of significantly undervaluing a property worth Rs 2,000 crore to just Rs 50 lakh.
The Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet implicates Congress figures like Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in alleged money laundering. In response, Congress labeled these actions vendetta politics and criticized the seizure of assets as a state-sponsored crime.
