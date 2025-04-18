Left Menu

BJP vs Congress: The National Herald Allegations Intensify

A major demonstration by the BJP near Congress' headquarters accused Congress of misappropriating public funds in the National Herald case. Allegations include undervaluation of assets. Congress counters with claims of political vendetta. The Enforcement Directorate has filed charges against key Congress figures including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:03 IST
BJP vs Congress: The National Herald Allegations Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a protest near the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, targeting the opposition with allegations of public fund misappropriation in the ongoing National Herald case.

Led by BJP's Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva, members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha gathered but were halted by police at Man Singh Road. Sachdeva accused Congress of significantly undervaluing a property worth Rs 2,000 crore to just Rs 50 lakh.

The Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet implicates Congress figures like Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in alleged money laundering. In response, Congress labeled these actions vendetta politics and criticized the seizure of assets as a state-sponsored crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025