China Criticizes Unilateral Bullying in Global Trade Conflict

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized unilateral actions that undermine international rules, targeting U.S. tariffs under President Trump. He urged Global South nations to oppose protectionism, as China faces 145% tariffs. Beijing is rallying support globally, planning a U.N. meeting to counter U.S. economic tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:19 IST
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has lashed out at what he describes as 'unilateral bullying' that endangers a rules-based international order. He was addressing a group of diplomats and scholars from developing countries, emphasizing the rising power politics that could lead to global division.

Speaking indirectly about the U.S., Wang referred to President Donald Trump's aggressive trade tariffs, which have hit China hardest with a 145% levy on imports. While Trump has temporarily postponed tariffs on others, his firm stance on China has led to a series of retaliatory measures between the two economic titans.

China is actively seeking global support against these U.S. tariffs, with plans for a United Nations Security Council meeting aimed specifically at accusing the U.S. of imposing unfair economic constraints. This move follows Xi Jinping's appeal to Southeast Asian leaders to resist the pressure from Washington's tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

