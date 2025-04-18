US Airstrikes Escalate Tensions in Yemen's Oil Port

The escalating conflict in Yemen reached a grim milestone as US airstrikes targeted a crucial oil port held by Houthi rebels, killing 38 individuals and injuring 102 others. The strikes mark the deadliest known attack under President Trump's campaign, which began on March 15 to target rebel forces.

The American operation raises questions due to the lack of detailed information from the US military's Central Command and the control of strike details by the Houthi rebels, who have kept tight control over access and information. The attack on the Ras Isa oil port signifies a significant escalation in US efforts to dismantle Houthi resources.

International tensions soar as the US accuses a Chinese satellite company of aiding Houthi attacks. As the US pressures Iran over its nuclear ambitions, the ongoing airstrikes appear part of a broader strategy against Iranian-backed forces in the region, with negotiations between the US and Iran slated to continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)