Left Menu

US Airstrikes Escalate Tensions in Yemen's Oil Port

US airstrikes on a Houthi-held oil port in Yemen have resulted in 38 deaths and 102 injuries, marking the deadliest strike in President Trump's campaign against the rebels. As international tensions rise, allegations of Chinese satellite aid to the Houthis further complicate the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:17 IST
US Airstrikes Escalate Tensions in Yemen's Oil Port
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The escalating conflict in Yemen reached a grim milestone as US airstrikes targeted a crucial oil port held by Houthi rebels, killing 38 individuals and injuring 102 others. The strikes mark the deadliest known attack under President Trump's campaign, which began on March 15 to target rebel forces.

The American operation raises questions due to the lack of detailed information from the US military's Central Command and the control of strike details by the Houthi rebels, who have kept tight control over access and information. The attack on the Ras Isa oil port signifies a significant escalation in US efforts to dismantle Houthi resources.

International tensions soar as the US accuses a Chinese satellite company of aiding Houthi attacks. As the US pressures Iran over its nuclear ambitions, the ongoing airstrikes appear part of a broader strategy against Iranian-backed forces in the region, with negotiations between the US and Iran slated to continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025