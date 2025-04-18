Left Menu

Kremlin Expresses Optimism Amid Challenging Peace Talks

The Kremlin indicated progress in peace talks to end the Ukraine conflict, despite challenging conditions with the United States. While committed to resolving the situation, Russia seeks to protect its interests and maintains openness to dialogue with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:23 IST
Kremlin Expresses Optimism Amid Challenging Peace Talks
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin announced progress in negotiations concerning a peace settlement to end the conflict in Ukraine, though acknowledged interactions with the United States were proving difficult.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted Russia's aim to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, while emphasizing the importance of safeguarding Russia's interests throughout the process.

Moscow, Peskov stated, remains open to discussions with the United States, signaling a continued willingness to engage in dialogue despite the challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025