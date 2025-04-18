Kremlin Expresses Optimism Amid Challenging Peace Talks

The Kremlin announced progress in negotiations concerning a peace settlement to end the conflict in Ukraine, though acknowledged interactions with the United States were proving difficult.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted Russia's aim to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, while emphasizing the importance of safeguarding Russia's interests throughout the process.

Moscow, Peskov stated, remains open to discussions with the United States, signaling a continued willingness to engage in dialogue despite the challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)