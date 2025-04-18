Kremlin Expresses Optimism Amid Challenging Peace Talks
The Kremlin indicated progress in peace talks to end the Ukraine conflict, despite challenging conditions with the United States. While committed to resolving the situation, Russia seeks to protect its interests and maintains openness to dialogue with the U.S.
The Kremlin announced progress in negotiations concerning a peace settlement to end the conflict in Ukraine, though acknowledged interactions with the United States were proving difficult.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted Russia's aim to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, while emphasizing the importance of safeguarding Russia's interests throughout the process.
Moscow, Peskov stated, remains open to discussions with the United States, signaling a continued willingness to engage in dialogue despite the challenges.
