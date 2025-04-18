Left Menu

Congress Declares Independence in Gujarat Bypolls

The Congress party decides to contest independently in upcoming Gujarat bypolls, distancing from AAP, as the latter announced its candidate for Visavadar without consulting them. Despite tensions, both parties remain in the INDIA bloc nationally. Vacancies at Visavadar and Kadi are central to the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:11 IST
Congress Declares Independence in Gujarat Bypolls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party announced on Friday it will contest the upcoming bypolls for two Gujarat assembly constituencies independently, opting not to form an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Congress' decision followed a political affairs committee meeting, with Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil expressing discontent over AAP's unilateral decision to announce a candidate for the Visavadar seat without consultation.

Although both parties remain within the national-level INDIA bloc, Gohil affirmed that state units can make their own decisions. The Visavadar and Kadi seats have been vacant for several months, adding urgency to these by-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

