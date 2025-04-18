Congress Declares Independence in Gujarat Bypolls

The Congress party announced on Friday it will contest the upcoming bypolls for two Gujarat assembly constituencies independently, opting not to form an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Congress' decision followed a political affairs committee meeting, with Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil expressing discontent over AAP's unilateral decision to announce a candidate for the Visavadar seat without consultation.

Although both parties remain within the national-level INDIA bloc, Gohil affirmed that state units can make their own decisions. The Visavadar and Kadi seats have been vacant for several months, adding urgency to these by-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)