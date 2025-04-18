Slovenian Court Clears Janez Jansa of Corruption Charges

A Slovenian court has acquitted Janez Jansa, the former three-time prime minister and a prominent opposition leader, of corruption charges, marking a significant moment in the Alpine nation's political landscape.

Jansa, who leads the Slovenian Democratic Party, criticized the prosecution as a politically motivated effort to sideline him ahead of the 2026 general election. Addressing a crowd of supporters in Celje, he described the judicial proceedings as farcical, despite the prosecutor seeking a two-year prison sentence.

The case involved alleged transactions related to a 2005 property sale during Jansa's first term as prime minister. Though previously sentenced in 2013 for bribery, Jansa maintains his innocence and views this recent ruling as a partial victory against corruption within the judiciary.

