Left Menu

Slovenian Court Clears Janez Jansa of Corruption Charges

A Slovenian court acquitted former Prime Minister Janez Jansa and two others of corruption charges. Jansa, an influential opposition leader, criticized the indictment as politically motivated. Despite previous convictions, his supporters celebrated the verdict as a step against judicial corruption, though Jansa warned the battle for justice continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Celje | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:41 IST
Slovenian Court Clears Janez Jansa of Corruption Charges
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

A Slovenian court has acquitted Janez Jansa, the former three-time prime minister and a prominent opposition leader, of corruption charges, marking a significant moment in the Alpine nation's political landscape.

Jansa, who leads the Slovenian Democratic Party, criticized the prosecution as a politically motivated effort to sideline him ahead of the 2026 general election. Addressing a crowd of supporters in Celje, he described the judicial proceedings as farcical, despite the prosecutor seeking a two-year prison sentence.

The case involved alleged transactions related to a 2005 property sale during Jansa's first term as prime minister. Though previously sentenced in 2013 for bribery, Jansa maintains his innocence and views this recent ruling as a partial victory against corruption within the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025