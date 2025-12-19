Karnataka Passes Controversial Hate Speech Bill Amidst Opposition
The Karnataka Legislative Council passed a bill to curb hate speech, despite strong opposition from BJP and JD(S), who criticized it as an attack on free speech and a tool for political vendetta. The bill provides for imprisonment and fines for hate crimes and gives authorities preventive powers.
Karnataka's Legislative Council has approved a contentious bill targeting hate speech, sparking intense opposition from BJP and JD(S) who labeled it an assault on free speech and a potential weapon for political retribution.
Despite vociferous protests, the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill was passed with a voice vote. Proposed by Home Minister G Parameshwara, the legislation imposes stringent penalties for hate crimes, ranging from one to seven years in prison and fines up to Rs 1 lakh.
The bill defines hate speech extensively, covering verbal, written, or electronic communications intended to incite hatred or harm communal harmony. Critics decry the legislation as draconian, fearing a 'police state,' while supporters argue it's essential for societal peace.
