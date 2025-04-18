Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Political Use of Police Force

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), has voiced strong criticism over the alleged political exploitation of the police force to dismantle rival political entities and reinvestigate old cases.

During a book launch, Thackeray highlighted concerns about police being pressured under past and current regimes to coerce political alignment or suppress dissent. He illustrated the coercion faced by Shiv Sainiks during Congress rule under TADA threats.

The former Maharashtra chief minister expressed worries about potential anarchy from politically motivated police orders, pointing to recent incidents like the custodial death of an undertrial as evidence of systemic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)