Unveiling RFK Assassination Files: A Step Towards Trust

The United States National Archives has made public thousands of pages of documents pertaining to the 1968 assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy. This disclosure follows a directive from President Donald Trump, who ordered the release of previously classified material. The agency unveiled over 10,000 pages related to Kennedy's tragic death as part of a larger initiative by the Trump administration to open files on several significant American assassinations. The archives had earlier released records concerning the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Robert's brother.

In a statement, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. expressed support for the move, terming it a crucial step to regain public trust in the government's transparency. He has previously stated his belief that his father's death involved multiple assailants, a claim that deviates from official accounts.

Additionally, the Trump administration has pledged to declassify documents regarding the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. As of yet, the National Archives has not provided a timeline for the release of the King files or any additional documents related to the Kennedy brothers' deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)