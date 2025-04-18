Empowering Voices: The Samvidhan Leadership Programme Launch
The Congress unveiled the Samvidhan Leadership Programme, led by Rahul Gandhi, to promote social justice and participation of underrepresented communities in Bihar ahead of the state elections. Gandhi encourages women, Dalits, OBCs, and minorities to join, emphasizing leadership and protection of rights, leveraging the White T-Shirt Movement.
In a strategic move ahead of Bihar's Assembly elections, the Congress Party has launched a significant initiative known as the 'Samvidhan Leadership Programme'. The launch, spearheaded by party leader Rahul Gandhi, serves as a rallying cry for social justice and the participation of marginalized communities.
Gandhi, highlighting the essence of inclusivity, urged a spectrum of communities—from women and Dalits to OBCs and minorities—to unite for their rights. The programme aims to foster leadership and ensure the voices of these communities resonate powerfully in the political sphere, as emphasized by Gandhi's call to action on social media.
The initiative employs elements such as the White T-Shirt Movement, symbolizing the party's resistance to injustice. Participants will don white T-shirts, becoming visible advocates for change. The Congress aspires to elevate grassroots leaders and unite young activists, focusing on enhancing representation and rectifying resource distribution imbalances.
