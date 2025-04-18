Left Menu

Tunisia in Turmoil: Trial Sparks Protests and Power Struggle

Protests erupted outside a Tunis court as the trial of over 40 politicians, including key opposition leaders, resumed. The trial, seen as a crackdown on dissent, has faced criticism from rights groups. Activists argue that President Kais Saied is using the judiciary to suppress opposition voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:50 IST
Tunisia in Turmoil: Trial Sparks Protests and Power Struggle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SCORES of opposition supporters gathered outside a Tunis courthouse on Friday, protesting the continuation of a highly controversial trial involving more than 40 political figures.

Among the accused are some of Tunisia's most vocal opposition leaders, charged with conspiring to depose President Kais Saied. Criticism has mounted as the government dismissed claims by groups like Human Rights Watch, asserting the trial as an oppressive measure against dissent.

The case spotlighted further when authorities barred journalists from the courtroom, sparking their own protests. This has led to accusations of President Saied exerting control over the judiciary, a claim underscored by his previous action dissolving parliament and the nation's independent Supreme Judicial Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025