Tunisia in Turmoil: Trial Sparks Protests and Power Struggle

SCORES of opposition supporters gathered outside a Tunis courthouse on Friday, protesting the continuation of a highly controversial trial involving more than 40 political figures.

Among the accused are some of Tunisia's most vocal opposition leaders, charged with conspiring to depose President Kais Saied. Criticism has mounted as the government dismissed claims by groups like Human Rights Watch, asserting the trial as an oppressive measure against dissent.

The case spotlighted further when authorities barred journalists from the courtroom, sparking their own protests. This has led to accusations of President Saied exerting control over the judiciary, a claim underscored by his previous action dissolving parliament and the nation's independent Supreme Judicial Council.

