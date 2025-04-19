Transition in Defense Leadership: Joe Kasper Steps Down

In a significant leadership transition at the U.S. Department of Defense, Joe Kasper, chief of staff to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, is set to leave his current position.

Kasper's departure for a new role within the agency was disclosed on Friday, according to a report by Politico that cited a senior administration official.

This move marks a strategic change in the department's leadership structure, reflective of ongoing reshuffles under Secretary Hegseth's tenure.

