Transition in Defense Leadership: Joe Kasper Steps Down

Joe Kasper, the chief of staff for U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, plans to leave his current role for a new position within the agency. This transition was reported by Politico, and confirmed by a senior official within the administration.

Updated: 19-04-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 03:05 IST
In a significant leadership transition at the U.S. Department of Defense, Joe Kasper, chief of staff to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, is set to leave his current position.

Kasper's departure for a new role within the agency was disclosed on Friday, according to a report by Politico that cited a senior administration official.

This move marks a strategic change in the department's leadership structure, reflective of ongoing reshuffles under Secretary Hegseth's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

