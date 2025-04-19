Left Menu

Senator Steps In: The Kilmar Abrego Garcia Story

Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen met with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a mistakenly deported Salvadoran detainee, following initial denials of access. The senator arranged a meeting at his hotel in El Salvador as he attempted to advocate for Abrego Garcia, who had been held in the CECOT prison.

Updated: 19-04-2025 03:09 IST
Senator Steps In: The Kilmar Abrego Garcia Story
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen met with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national erroneously deported and detained in El Salvador. The meeting took place after Van Hollen's repeated requests for access were initially rejected, highlighting the complexities of international intervention in immigration cases.

During his visit to El Salvador, Van Hollen, representing Maryland, managed to have Abrego Garcia brought to his hotel. This occurred just before the senator's departure, illustrating his commitment to ensure the welfare of the wrongly detained individual.

Abrego Garcia had been confined in the infamous CECOT prison, notorious for housing gang members. Van Hollen's attempt to visit the facility underscores the challenges faced in rectifying such international detention errors.

