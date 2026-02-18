Tamil Nadu Pushes for Constitutional Amendment to Boost Federalism
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has advocated for constitutional amendments to enhance federalism and state autonomy. He emphasized trust over control in governance by presenting the first report by the Justice Kurian Joseph committee. The initiative aims to reset India's federal structure, aligning with past DMK philosophies.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called for a constitutional amendment to bolster federalism and state autonomy in India. Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Stalin tabled the first report by the Justice Kurian Joseph committee on Centre-state relations, advocating for a 'structural reset' of the country's federalism.
Stalin highlighted that meaningful federalism is based on trust and autonomy rather than control. Echoing the views of past DMK leaders, he stressed that states should not be overly dependent on the union government and emphasized the importance of amending the Constitution to empower state governments.
This initiative is a continuation of Tamil Nadu's historical advocacy for state autonomy, aiming to restore the federal balance through actionable recommendations. It follows earlier national reviews, including the Rajamannar, Sarkaria, and Punchhi commissions, which have similarly examined Union-State relations.
