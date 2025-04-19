Thackeray Cousins Contemplate Reconciliation for Marathi Unity

Estranged cousins, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, have sparked talks of reconciliation with recent overtures about putting aside petty issues for the greater good of Maharashtra's Marathi-speaking populace.

Both leaders have publicly shared their willingness to unite, with Raj Thackeray notably expressing in a podcast that working with Uddhav in the past never posed issues, highlighting the trivial nature of their disputes compared to Maharashtra's broader interests.

This development comes amid Maharashtra's political reconfigurations, with Uddhav alluding to dealers against Maharashtra's interests and emphasizing uncompromising unity amongst its proponents.

