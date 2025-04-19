Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins Contemplate Reconciliation for Marathi Unity

Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, leading separate factions of Maharashtra's politics, express openness to reconciliation despite past strife. Both emphasize Maharashtra's and its native Marathi-speaking populace's importance. This potential reconciliation stems from views on Maharashtra's political landscape, with an emphasis on unity against internal and external political opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:34 IST
Thackeray Cousins Contemplate Reconciliation for Marathi Unity
  • Country:
  • India

Estranged cousins, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, have sparked talks of reconciliation with recent overtures about putting aside petty issues for the greater good of Maharashtra's Marathi-speaking populace.

Both leaders have publicly shared their willingness to unite, with Raj Thackeray notably expressing in a podcast that working with Uddhav in the past never posed issues, highlighting the trivial nature of their disputes compared to Maharashtra's broader interests.

This development comes amid Maharashtra's political reconfigurations, with Uddhav alluding to dealers against Maharashtra's interests and emphasizing uncompromising unity amongst its proponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025