Jamaat-e-Islami Challenges Election Timeline, Stresses Reforms

Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami opposes elections before trying Sheikh Hasina and completing political reforms by Muhammad Yunus' government. Jamaat demands justice for violence under Hasina and highlights India relations. Internal tensions rise as BNP insists on December elections to prevent further instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:35 IST
Jamaat-e-Islami Challenges Election Timeline, Stresses Reforms
  • Bangladesh

The Jamaat-e-Islami of Bangladesh has voiced its opposition to holding elections before ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is tried and political reforms by Muhammad Yunus' interim government are completed. This announcement signals a fracture with their former ally, the BNP, led by Khaleda Zia.

During a public rally in Lalmonirhat, near the Indian border, Jamaat leader Shafiqur Rahman stated that no election would be acceptable unless those responsible for violence under Hasina's government face justice and necessary political reforms are conducted. He emphasized that the public will reject any upcoming elections unless these conditions are met.

Meanwhile, Rahman also called for a balanced relationship with India, urging mutual respect and the benefits of good neighborliness. The Jamaat's stance comes amid dissatisfaction expressed by the BNP regarding election timelines, with their leader asserting that delays could worsen Bangladesh's political and economic woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

