Jamaat-e-Islami Challenges Election Timeline, Stresses Reforms

The Jamaat-e-Islami of Bangladesh has voiced its opposition to holding elections before ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is tried and political reforms by Muhammad Yunus' interim government are completed. This announcement signals a fracture with their former ally, the BNP, led by Khaleda Zia.

During a public rally in Lalmonirhat, near the Indian border, Jamaat leader Shafiqur Rahman stated that no election would be acceptable unless those responsible for violence under Hasina's government face justice and necessary political reforms are conducted. He emphasized that the public will reject any upcoming elections unless these conditions are met.

Meanwhile, Rahman also called for a balanced relationship with India, urging mutual respect and the benefits of good neighborliness. The Jamaat's stance comes amid dissatisfaction expressed by the BNP regarding election timelines, with their leader asserting that delays could worsen Bangladesh's political and economic woes.

