Political Tensions Flare in Murshidabad Following Riot Visits

In Murshidabad district, which has recently been marred by riots, visits from West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and human rights officials are causing a stir. The violence, a result of protests against the anti-Waqf Amendment Act, left multiple casualties and displaced many.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has harshly criticized these visits, alleging political maneuvering. Governor Bose, while visiting the victims, promised urgent security measures and conveyed this during his discussions with affected families.

Despite assurances, the TMC accused visiting delegations of bias and questioned the motives behind neglecting similar issues in other states. The political landscape remains tense, with accusations flying and the central government urged for intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)