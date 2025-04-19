Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare in Murshidabad Following Riot Visits

Central and local political figures have visited Murshidabad district amid communal unrest, sparking controversy. The Governor and Human Rights commissions offered support to victims, while TMC criticized the visits as politically motivated. The violence stemmed from anti-Waqf Amendment Act protests, with calls for increased security in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:49 IST
Political Tensions Flare in Murshidabad Following Riot Visits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Murshidabad district, which has recently been marred by riots, visits from West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and human rights officials are causing a stir. The violence, a result of protests against the anti-Waqf Amendment Act, left multiple casualties and displaced many.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has harshly criticized these visits, alleging political maneuvering. Governor Bose, while visiting the victims, promised urgent security measures and conveyed this during his discussions with affected families.

Despite assurances, the TMC accused visiting delegations of bias and questioned the motives behind neglecting similar issues in other states. The political landscape remains tense, with accusations flying and the central government urged for intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025