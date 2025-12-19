Blood Transfusion Scandal: NHRC Steps In to Investigate HIV Positive Cases

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken action following a troubling incident where blood transfusions at a hospital in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in six children testing HIV positive. This has led the NHRC to issue notices to all states and Union territories, demanding comprehensive reports on similar occurrences and preventive actions within four weeks.

In response to this alarming situation, the Madhya Pradesh government has taken immediate action by suspending a blood bank in-charge and two lab technicians. This move comes after a preliminary investigation into the hospital's handling of blood transfusions, particularly in children undergoing treatment for thalassemia.

The NHRC's proactive approach aims to uncover whether such incidents are isolated to the Satna district or if they might have occurred elsewhere. An internal investigation is underway at the hospital, while state authorities work to verify if other hospitals are implicated in this unfortunate breach of medical safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)