DMK Slam BJP Leader Over Supreme Court Critique

DMK's TKS Elangovan criticizes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on the Supreme Court, accusing BJP of disrespecting laws. Dubey questions the top court's decisions and its role over Parliament. His comments came amid a hearing on changes to the Waqf Act, with assurances from the Centre to the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:19 IST
DMK leader TKS Elangovan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing response, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan on Saturday took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following remarks by MP Nishikant Dubey that were critical of the Supreme Court. Elangovan accused the BJP of violating laws and undermining the Constitution.

Dubey had alleged that the Supreme Court was overstepping its boundaries, claiming its actions were fueling religious discord. He questioned the necessity of Parliament if the court continues to interpret laws extensively and criticized its stance on issues like Article 377.

These statements came amidst a Supreme Court hearing on the Waqf (Amendment) Act. During the proceedings, the Centre promised the court that no 'Waqf-by-user' properties would be denotified and that non-Muslim members wouldn't be added to the Waqf Board, following the court's considerations to possibly stay portions of the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

