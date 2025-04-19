Interpol Seeks Red Notice for Sheikh Hasina and Others
The National Central Bureau of Bangladesh Police has requested Interpol issue a red notice for 12 individuals, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina, living in India since 2022, fled after protests ended her 16-year regime. Arrest warrants have been issued for crimes against humanity.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The National Central Bureau (NCB) of Bangladesh Police has formally requested Interpol to issue a red notice against 12 individuals, notably including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. This development follows a report highlighted on Saturday.
Sheikh Hasina, 77, has resided in India since August 5, 2022, after a student-led upheaval brought an end to the Awami League's 16-year leadership. Enamul Haque Sagor, assistant inspector general (media), outlined that these appeals stem from legal proceedings or ongoing investigations.
The issuance of a red notice seeks to facilitate the provisional arrest and location of fugitives like Hasina, pending possible extradition. This request aligns with recent arrest warrants issued by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal for alleged crimes against humanity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Awami League Leader's Arrest Sparks Intrigue in Meherpur
Land Controversy at University of Hyderabad Sparks Student Protests
NCBA Partners with AGF to Boost Financial Support for Kenyan SMEs, Women, and Sustainability
Legal Turmoil: Supportive Lawyers of Awami League Imprisoned
Drug-Free India: NCB Seizes Meth Worth Rs 24.32 Crore in Assam