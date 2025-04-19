Left Menu

Interpol Seeks Red Notice for Sheikh Hasina and Others

The National Central Bureau of Bangladesh Police has requested Interpol issue a red notice for 12 individuals, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina, living in India since 2022, fled after protests ended her 16-year regime. Arrest warrants have been issued for crimes against humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The National Central Bureau (NCB) of Bangladesh Police has formally requested Interpol to issue a red notice against 12 individuals, notably including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. This development follows a report highlighted on Saturday.

Sheikh Hasina, 77, has resided in India since August 5, 2022, after a student-led upheaval brought an end to the Awami League's 16-year leadership. Enamul Haque Sagor, assistant inspector general (media), outlined that these appeals stem from legal proceedings or ongoing investigations.

The issuance of a red notice seeks to facilitate the provisional arrest and location of fugitives like Hasina, pending possible extradition. This request aligns with recent arrest warrants issued by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal for alleged crimes against humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

