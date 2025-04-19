Interpol Seeks Red Notice for Sheikh Hasina and Others

The National Central Bureau (NCB) of Bangladesh Police has formally requested Interpol to issue a red notice against 12 individuals, notably including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. This development follows a report highlighted on Saturday.

Sheikh Hasina, 77, has resided in India since August 5, 2022, after a student-led upheaval brought an end to the Awami League's 16-year leadership. Enamul Haque Sagor, assistant inspector general (media), outlined that these appeals stem from legal proceedings or ongoing investigations.

The issuance of a red notice seeks to facilitate the provisional arrest and location of fugitives like Hasina, pending possible extradition. This request aligns with recent arrest warrants issued by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal for alleged crimes against humanity.

