Controversies and Challenges: Trump Administration Under Spotlight

In a series of events highlighting the challenges faced by President Donald Trump's administration, a federal judge temporarily stopped mass layoffs at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, expressing concerns about potential court order violations.

Protests erupted nationwide with citizens angry over Trump's policies, particularly on deportations, government actions, and involvement in global conflicts.

Furthermore, the administration drew criticism from the Vatican regarding its immigration crackdown, while the Supreme Court blocked the deportation of Venezuelan migrants, citing the need for judicial review.

(With inputs from agencies.)