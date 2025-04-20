BJP Chief J.P. Nadda Alleges Financial Mismanagement by Himachal's Congress Government

BJP president J.P. Nadda has launched a scathing attack on the Himachal Pradesh government, alleging it as the 'most corrupt' among Congress-led administrations across India. Speaking at a press conference in Dharamshala, Nadda criticized the state's financial management, particularly the allocation of advertisements to the National Herald.

He further accused the Congress government in Himachal of falsely claiming that the Centre is neglecting the state in terms of funds. Nadda emphasized the BJP-led central government's contributions to the state's development, including projects like AIIMS and IIMs, and the hefty budget assistance provided.

Refuting returning to state politics, Nadda asserted that the central government has significantly contributed to Himachal's growth and remains committed to addressing any developmental shortcomings. The announcement came during his participation in a review meeting focusing on Chamba district's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)