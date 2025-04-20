Left Menu

Political Showdown: Battle for Bengal's Political Soul

The Trinamool Congress and BJP attack the CPI(M), questioning its political relevance in West Bengal, following accusations from CPI(M) leader Md Salim that TMC and BJP are colluding for votes. Despite criticism, some see CPI(M)'s rally as a pivotal moment for secular politics in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange in West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have targeted the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), questioning its diminishing influence in the state.

The sharp criticism comes on the heels of allegations by CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim, who claims that both the TMC and BJP are cooperating to sway voters through polarization in the lead-up to the 2026 assembly elections. Salim voiced his concerns during a significant rally held by CPI(M)'s frontal organizations at the Brigade Parade Grounds.

TMC's state general secretary Kunal Ghosh refuted these claims, attributing them to the CPI(M)'s inability to recognize the developmental strides made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Concurrently, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar dismissed the CPI(M) as politically obsolete, while Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury contended that the rally represents a critical juncture for secular politics in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

