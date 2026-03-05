Mamata Banerjee Revives Street Politics Amid Electoral Roll Controversy

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, is slated to return to her grassroots political style with a protest at Kolkata's Metro Channel. The occasion marks a response against perceived 'arbitrary deletions' in the state's revised electoral rolls, a move TMC deems politically driven.

TMC's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, announced the protest, asserting that the Election Commission's actions could disenfranchise millions just months before the crucial Assembly elections. The post-SIR electoral adjustments reportedly erased over 63 lakh names, diminishing the voter base substantially.

Critics within the TMC allege that minority communities and other vulnerable groups have been disproportionately affected. By leading this protest, Banerjee seeks to reignite her political narrative surrounding democratic rights and aims to use it as a pivotal issue ahead of the polls.

