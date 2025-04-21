Tariff Tensions: U.S. Takes Center Stage at Global Finance Gatherings

This week, Washington will host hundreds of global finance leaders, all striving to negotiate pivotal trade deals. While past discussions have focused on climate change and financial support for Ukraine, the central theme this year is tariffs, influenced by the U.S. President Donald Trump's steep import taxes.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is at the heart of these negotiations, with countries like Japan and South Korea seeking relief from high tariffs. Anxiety surrounds the Trump administration's support for multilateral institutions, with the new tariffs already impacting IMF economic forecasts.

The meetings, which include G-20 finance leaders, are strategizing to bolster domestic economies. Past focal points—like multilateral development bank reform—seem sidelined by the urgent need to address current tariff turmoil.

