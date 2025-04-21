India's Vision 2047: Transforming into a Developed Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the Modi government's ambition to make India a developed nation by 2047, during a meeting with the Indian diaspora. The focus is on emerging sectors and fiscal discipline, despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sitharaman highlighted India's commitment to prudent fiscal policies, aiming to reduce the fiscal deficit to below 4.5% by 2026. This stance is part of a broader strategy to leverage 'Sunrise Sectors' such as Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and renewable energy.

The Finance Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in positioning India as a fast-growing economy with immense global trade potential. Currently, she is on an 11-day tour in the US, attending significant global financial meetings to further discuss India's development agenda.

