World Mourns: Pope Francis Passes Away at 88

Pope Francis, the esteemed first Latin American pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away at age 88, as confirmed by the Vatican on Monday. The Pope had been battling a significant case of double pneumonia prior to his death.

In response to his passing, world leaders have expressed their condolences. U.S. Vice-President JD Vance remembered Pope Francis for his moving homily during the early days of COVID and described his death as a significant loss for Christians worldwide. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni mourned the Pope as 'a great man and a great shepherd.'

Other leaders chimed in with their respects. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Pope Francis for his lifelong dedication to compassion and inclusive development, while French President Emmanuel Macron praised his commitment to aiding the vulnerable. Statements from Israel's President Isaac Herzog and Germany's Chancellor-in-Waiting Friedrich Merz also highlighted his dedication to peace and humility.

