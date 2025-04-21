Left Menu

World Mourns: Pope Francis Passes Away at 88

Pope Francis, noted for his humility and compassion, has passed away at the age of 88 due to double pneumonia. Global leaders, including U.S. Vice-President JD Vance, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, and Indian PM Narendra Modi, paid tribute, reflecting on his profound impact and dedication to the vulnerable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:32 IST
World Mourns: Pope Francis Passes Away at 88
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the esteemed first Latin American pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away at age 88, as confirmed by the Vatican on Monday. The Pope had been battling a significant case of double pneumonia prior to his death.

In response to his passing, world leaders have expressed their condolences. U.S. Vice-President JD Vance remembered Pope Francis for his moving homily during the early days of COVID and described his death as a significant loss for Christians worldwide. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni mourned the Pope as 'a great man and a great shepherd.'

Other leaders chimed in with their respects. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Pope Francis for his lifelong dedication to compassion and inclusive development, while French President Emmanuel Macron praised his commitment to aiding the vulnerable. Statements from Israel's President Isaac Herzog and Germany's Chancellor-in-Waiting Friedrich Merz also highlighted his dedication to peace and humility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025