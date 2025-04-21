Left Menu

Legacy of Humility: Pope Francis' Transformative Papacy

Pope Francis, first Latin American Pope, passes at 88. He leaves a legacy of humility, reform, and global influence. His tenure faced internal dissent but inspired many. Having spent a decade in papacy, he reshaped Vatican approaches, emphasizing simplicity and enhancing dialogues, reform efforts continue beyond his era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:40 IST
Pope Francis, the pioneering Latin American Pope, has passed away at the age of 88, marking the end of a transformative yet contentious era for the Roman Catholic Church. His papacy was characterized by ambitious reforms and efforts to modernize the Vatican's approach.

Francis, who survived a serious illness earlier this year, died Monday morning, according to a video statement by the Vatican. His death prompted a global outpouring of tributes praising his humility and advocacy for the marginalized, with leaders worldwide offering their condolences to the Catholic community.

Despite the divisions within the Church, Francis' commitment to simplicity and interfaith dialogue won him a global following. Elected in 2013, he faced significant challenges but appointed 80% of the cardinal electors, potentially securing the continuity of his progressive policies with his successor.

