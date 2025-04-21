Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Legacy of Reform and Resilience

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, made impactful strides in the Catholic Church through his reformist approach and inclusivity. His papacy addressed key issues like climate change, sexual abuse, and financial crimes, all while managing health challenges and fostering global dialogue.

Updated: 21-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:55 IST
Pope Francis: A Legacy of Reform and Resilience
Pope Francis, the transformative leader of the Catholic Church, has left an indelible mark on global Catholicism, addressing social issues and advocating for an inclusive Church. Born in 1936 in Buenos Aires, he became a priest in 1969 and rose swiftly through the ranks to become Pope in 2013.

Throughout his tenure, Francis has been noted for his stance on issues like climate change, highlighted by his encyclical 'Laudato Si', and his efforts to create a more tolerant Church. His leadership has also been marked by a stern approach to clerical sexual abuse, demanding accountability and transparency.

Despite facing significant health challenges, Pope Francis remained actively involved in global crises, notably urging peace in conflict zones and pioneering reforms in Church governance. His papacy concluded with highlights of interfaith dialogue and continued efforts towards social justice.

