ED Accused of Functioning as BJP's 'Election Department'

Bhupesh Baghel, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, accused the Enforcement Directorate of acting as BJP's pawn in the National Herald case. The ED recently charged Congress leaders with money laundering. He claims BJP uses such cases to defame the Congress. Baghel also highlighted BJP's alleged misuse of central agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:38 IST
Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of acting as the 'Election Department' for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), particularly in the context of the National Herald case. His remarks followed the ED's submission of a chargesheet naming prominent Congress figures such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Baghel's criticism is deeply rooted in claims that the BJP targets Congress with false allegations whenever the latter raises substantial issues like caste-based census and population-based reservations. He argues that the National Herald case exemplifies such politically motivated moves. The case was previously dismissed by the Election Commission and the ED but was reopened under a new administration.

Furthermore, he refuted BJP's claims about the National Herald's assets, asserting discrepancies in property valuations. Baghel commented on BJP's 'Congress-mukt Bharat' campaign and accused the party of misusing central agencies to weaken Congress. He mentioned the unresolved Mahanadi water dispute, suggesting that cooperative governance could resolve the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

