The South Sudanese army has successfully recaptured the strategically important town of Nasir in Upper Nile state, which was previously lost to an ethnic Nuer militia in March. The clash had contributed to the arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar, exacerbating the country's spiraling political crisis.

Machar's house arrest, linked to allegations of supporting the White Army militia, has stirred international concerns about potential ethnic violence. Both military and White Army spokespeople confirmed that Nasir was regained without combat.

Reports indicate 17 casualties during bombings near the village of Thuluc. Uganda's military, under the command of President Museveni's son, claims to have eliminated 1,500 White Army fighters, intensifying the complex political dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)