Legacy of Change: Pope Francis' Impactful Papacy

Pope Francis, the pioneering Latin American pontiff who led the Roman Catholic Church through a period of significant change, has passed away at the age of 88. The Vatican announced his death on Monday, noting the pontiff's recent recovery from a serious bout of double pneumonia.

During his 12-year papacy, Francis was known for his efforts to overhaul the antiquated structures of the Church, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and focus on the marginalized. His progressive reforms, however, were met with mixed reactions from both conservatives and progressives within the Church.

World leaders and millions of Catholics expressed their condolences, praising Francis' legacy of humanity, justice, and peace. As his successor is set to be chosen from among the cardinals, many wonder if the next pope will continue his legacy of progressive change.

(With inputs from agencies.)