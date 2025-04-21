EU's Digital Rulebook: Enforcing Fair Tech Regulations Globally

The European Union remains resolute in implementing its comprehensive digital regulations, focusing on tech behemoths such as Meta, Apple, and TikTok. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the EU's intention to enforce rules impartially, underscoring consumer protection as a primary objective.

The Digital Markets Act, which establishes guidelines to safeguard competition and consumer choice, has come under fire from the Trump Administration. This legislation demands that major tech companies adhere to certain dos and don'ts, aiming for equitable market conditions.

The EU is set to disclose decisions on whether Apple and Meta have violated these groundbreaking regulations. Insiders predict that the companies might face manageable fines as consequences for any infractions under the Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)