UK Stock Indexes Surge as Precious Metals Shine Amid Rate Cut Speculations

UK stock indexes rose, led by a record high in precious metal miners following a significant rally in gold and silver prices. Anticipated U.S. interest rate cuts and weak UK economic data fueled market movements. Major gainers included Hochschild Mining, Fresnillo, and Endeavour Mining, against a backdrop of economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:33 IST
On Friday, UK stock indexes experienced an uplift as precious metal miners soared to unprecedented levels. This surge was catalyzed by a remarkable rally in gold and silver prices, spurred by trader expectations of further U.S. interest rate cuts.

The FTSE 100 rose by 0.3%, and the FTSE 250 advanced 0.7%, while the precious metal miners within the FTSE 350 escalated 4.6% to reach a historic peak. This growth occurred as gold and silver each climbed over 1%, driven by a weakened dollar. Key players such as Hochschild Mining, Fresnillo, and Endeavour Mining propelled the indices higher.

The uptick came amidst reports of a 0.1% contraction in the UK economy over the three months to October, raising the likelihood of a Bank of England rate cut next week. InterContinental Hotels Group and Harbour Energy enjoyed gains, while Card Factory experienced setbacks due to profit warnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

