UK Stock Indexes Surge as Precious Metals Shine Amid Rate Cut Speculations

On Friday, UK stock indexes experienced an uplift as precious metal miners soared to unprecedented levels. This surge was catalyzed by a remarkable rally in gold and silver prices, spurred by trader expectations of further U.S. interest rate cuts.

The FTSE 100 rose by 0.3%, and the FTSE 250 advanced 0.7%, while the precious metal miners within the FTSE 350 escalated 4.6% to reach a historic peak. This growth occurred as gold and silver each climbed over 1%, driven by a weakened dollar. Key players such as Hochschild Mining, Fresnillo, and Endeavour Mining propelled the indices higher.

The uptick came amidst reports of a 0.1% contraction in the UK economy over the three months to October, raising the likelihood of a Bank of England rate cut next week. InterContinental Hotels Group and Harbour Energy enjoyed gains, while Card Factory experienced setbacks due to profit warnings.

