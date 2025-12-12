Left Menu

Meta India Appoints Aman Jain as New Head of Public Policy

Meta India has appointed Aman Jain as the new head of public policy. Jain, with a rich background in public policy and business strategy, will join the India leadership team in early 2024. His experience at Amazon and Google will be pivotal as Meta navigates the digital ecosystem in India.

In a significant strategic move, Meta India has announced Aman Jain as its new head of public policy. Jain brings with him over two decades of experience in public policy and business strategy, with his past roles at giants like Amazon and Google.

Jain's appointment is seen as pivotal for Meta, particularly as India accelerates in the digital economy domain, including areas like AI and emerging technologies. His appointment is part of larger leadership changes at Meta India, reflecting the company's focus on strengthening its policy strategy in a critical market.

This leadership change comes amidst the Indian government's initiative to tackle AI governance, content moderation, and misinformation. Recent proposals to amend IT rules reflect these priorities, making Jain's role crucial in aligning Meta's strategies with evolving regulatory frameworks.

