Meta India Appoints Aman Jain as New Head of Public Policy

In a significant strategic move, Meta India has announced Aman Jain as its new head of public policy. Jain brings with him over two decades of experience in public policy and business strategy, with his past roles at giants like Amazon and Google.

Jain's appointment is seen as pivotal for Meta, particularly as India accelerates in the digital economy domain, including areas like AI and emerging technologies. His appointment is part of larger leadership changes at Meta India, reflecting the company's focus on strengthening its policy strategy in a critical market.

This leadership change comes amidst the Indian government's initiative to tackle AI governance, content moderation, and misinformation. Recent proposals to amend IT rules reflect these priorities, making Jain's role crucial in aligning Meta's strategies with evolving regulatory frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)