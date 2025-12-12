Controversial Sponsorship: Borussia Dortmund's Pact with Rheinmetall
Borussia Dortmund's new CEO, Carsten Cramer, defends a controversial sponsorship deal with Rheinmetall, Germany's largest arms manufacturer. Despite fan opposition, Cramer insists on the necessity of the agreement, citing national security concerns. The partnership has sparked debate among fans, highlighting the club's broader role in societal issues.
Borussia Dortmund's new chief executive, Carsten Cramer, stands firm in support of the club's disputed sponsorship deal with Rheinmetall, Germany's leading arms manufacturer. Cramer, who succeeded Hans-Joachim Watzke as CEO, confirmed his full backing of the three-year agreement amid vocal opposition from club supporters.
Cramer acknowledges fan criticism but argues that the partnership is critical given current security threats. The deal, he insists, reflects Dortmund's commitment to national defense, beyond its identity as a football club. Despite Rheinmetall's controversial history, including its role during World War II, Cramer highlights the importance of fostering discussion on national defense in today's geopolitical climate.
The sponsorship arrangement has caused rifts within the fan base, evidenced by protests and a significant dissent at the club's recent AGM. Despite this, Borussia Dortmund remains steadfast, showcasing Rheinmetall as a 'champion partner' on its promotional platforms.
