National Herald Case: A Political Vendetta or Diversion Tactic?

AICC joint secretary Mathew Antony accuses the BJP of using the National Herald case to distract from pressing national issues. He asserts that BJP's actions against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are driven by fear of Congress and the respect people have for the Gandhis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:47 IST
  • India

In a fiery press briefing, AICC joint secretary Mathew Antony accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of leveraging the National Herald case to divert public focus from the nation's essential issues.

Antony asserted that the BJP is trying to tarnish Congress' reputation and that of the Gandhi family, expressing that they are fearful of the respect the Gandhis command nationwide.

Filed by the Enforcement Directorate, the chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi alleges money laundering of Rs 988 crore. Congress leaders in Manipur echoed Antony's sentiments, denouncing the charges as a divisive strategy to intimidate political opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

