Controversy Over Defense Secretary's Messaging Raises Security Concerns

Reports suggest U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared sensitive details about a March attack on Yemen's Houthis via an unclassified Signal chat, prompting discussions around national security. The incident occurs amid an ongoing Pentagon leak investigation that has seen senior officials removed.

Updated: 21-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:07 IST
  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is under scrutiny following reports of sharing sensitive security information through an unclassified messaging app, raising national security concerns.

The issue comes after he reportedly disclosed details of a March attack on Yemen's Houthis in a private group chat.

This revelation coincides with a Pentagon leak investigation that recently resulted in the ousting of senior officials, adding pressure on the defense secretary.

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

