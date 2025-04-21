Controversy Over Defense Secretary's Messaging Raises Security Concerns
Reports suggest U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared sensitive details about a March attack on Yemen's Houthis via an unclassified Signal chat, prompting discussions around national security. The incident occurs amid an ongoing Pentagon leak investigation that has seen senior officials removed.
- United States
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is under scrutiny following reports of sharing sensitive security information through an unclassified messaging app, raising national security concerns.
The issue comes after he reportedly disclosed details of a March attack on Yemen's Houthis in a private group chat.
This revelation coincides with a Pentagon leak investigation that recently resulted in the ousting of senior officials, adding pressure on the defense secretary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
