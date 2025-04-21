BJP Criticizes AAP's No-Show in Delhi Mayoral Race

In a sharp critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Union Minister Harsh Malhotra highlighted internal rifts and misgovernance within the party as reasons for not fielding a candidate in the Delhi mayoral elections. He pointed out that many AAP councillors have defected to the BJP, showing significant disillusionment with the party's current leadership.

Echoing Malhotra, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat emphasized the BJP's numerical advantage ahead of the elections. Sehrawat dismissed AAP's claims with a mocking tone, suggesting that even if AAP fielded a candidate, the victory of the BJP was almost guaranteed. Sehrawat assured potential constituents that the BJP would effectively address Delhi's pressing issues.

Meanwhile, AAP's Delhi convenor Saurabh Bharadwaj announced the decision to abstain from the mayoral race, allowing the BJP to lead without excuses. The BJP named Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh as their candidate. The MCD elections, set for April 25, include nominations currently open for mayor and deputy mayor positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)