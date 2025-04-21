Congress Crisis: Buxar Rally Fallout

The Congress party is facing a crisis in Bihar after a low turnout at a rally led to the suspension of Buxar District President Manoj Kumar Pandey. The party accused Pandey of 'irregularities and lack of coordination' in organizing the event.

Rajesh Rathod, the media cell chairman of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee, confirmed that Pandey has been removed from all organizational posts. This decision follows the poorly attended 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Buxar, addressed by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The thin turnout caused significant embarrassment, with even local Congress MLA Sanjay Kumar Tiwary struggling to fill empty seats. Notable attendees at the rally included state chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, adding to the awkwardness of the situation.

