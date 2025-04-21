Congress Crisis: Buxar Rally Fallout
Following a poorly attended rally in Bihar, the Congress party has removed Buxar District President Manoj Kumar Pandey from his position due to coordination issues. The incident caused embarrassment among senior leaders and highlighted organizational challenges within the party.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party is facing a crisis in Bihar after a low turnout at a rally led to the suspension of Buxar District President Manoj Kumar Pandey. The party accused Pandey of 'irregularities and lack of coordination' in organizing the event.
Rajesh Rathod, the media cell chairman of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee, confirmed that Pandey has been removed from all organizational posts. This decision follows the poorly attended 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Buxar, addressed by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.
The thin turnout caused significant embarrassment, with even local Congress MLA Sanjay Kumar Tiwary struggling to fill empty seats. Notable attendees at the rally included state chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, adding to the awkwardness of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Bihar
- Buxar
- rally
- suspension
- Pandey
- Kharge
- turnout
- coordination
- embarrassment
ALSO READ
Shocking Gang-Rape Allegations in Lalpur Pandeypur
BJP, RSS 'conspired' to portray rift between Nehru and Patel whereas both were like two sides of a coin: Cong chief Kharge.
Communal division created by BJP to divert attention from basic issues: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet in Ahmedabad.
Oligarchic monopoly created by BJP by capturing country's resources: Kharge at CWC meet.
Congress President Kharge Accuses BJP-RSS of Hijacking Sardar Patel's Legacy