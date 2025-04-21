Federal Clash: Trump's Threat to New York's Congestion Pricing

The Trump administration is intensifying its stance against New York's congestion pricing initiative, marking a pivotal moment in the intersection of state and federal policy. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Monday that environmental approvals for key Manhattan transportation projects could be withheld if New York Governor Kathy Hochul doesn't end the program.

The congestion pricing program, implemented in January, imposes a $9 toll on most passenger vehicles during peak periods to enter Manhattan below 60th Street. While designed to fund mass transit improvements, the initiative has sparked controversy. Duffy argues it unfairly burdens working people, claiming it's an illegal financial fallback for New York's transit budget.

In contrast, Governor Hochul maintains that the program is lawful and beneficial, citing reduced traffic and increased business activity. As the May deadlines loom, the Transportation Department under Democratic President Joe Biden's administration may halt funding for non-safety-related projects if the state doesn't comply. The situation reflects broader tensions over urban policy and federal funding.

