Trump Administration Policies Stir Tensions Across US
A roundup of major US news includes the resumption of student loan collections, Harvard's legal battle against funding cuts, controversies over deportations of Venezuelans, Trump's falling approval rating, and various crises in aviation, finance, and labor health protection measures.
In a move impacting over 5 million individuals, the U.S. Department of Education plans to restart the collection of federal student loans from borrowers in default starting May 5, after a long suspension.
The Trump administration faces multiple challenges, including Harvard University suing to maintain billions in federal funding amidst claims of antisemitism and ideological bias, and ongoing deportation disputes involving Venezuelan migrants.
Meanwhile, the administration grapples with internal fallout as President Trump's approval rating declines, following controversies such as the mishandling of sensitive attack details and disrupted food safety programs due to staffing cuts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
