As Sino-U.S. trade tensions escalate, Chinese retail investors are taking a patriotic stance, investing heavily in domestic stocks. Many investors, including Cao Mingjie from Guangdong, see this as their contribution to national strength.

Despite volatile markets, sectors such as defense, consumer goods, and semiconductors are witnessing increased buying activity. This shift comes after U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' announcement, which intensified the trade conflict. Investors are aligning with state-backed movements to stabilize capital markets.

In response to the turbulent market, Chinese stock markets have seen significant inflows, rebounding from earlier losses with patriotic enthusiasm driving optimism. Investors are focusing on areas tied to national self-sufficiency goals, indicating a strategic shift towards resilience amidst global economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)