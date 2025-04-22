Left Menu

Former Congress MLA Sangram Thopte Joins BJP Amid Political Shift

Sangram Thopte, a former Congress MLA from Bhor taluka in Pune district, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Thopte, whose family has deep roots in Congress, cited lack of recognition within his former party as his reason for switching allegiance to the BJP.

On Tuesday, former Congress MLA Sangram Thopte officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his supporters from the Bhor taluka in Pune district.

Thopte was welcomed into the party by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and working president Ravindra Chavan. Thopte, who had represented the Bhor constituency thrice, faced defeat in the 2024 assembly polls against NCP candidate Shankar Mandekar.

In his statement, Thopte emphasized that while he was once a staunch Congressman, his work and loyalty went unrecognized, leading to his resignation and subsequent decision to join the BJP, influenced by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

