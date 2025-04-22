Left Menu

Europe's Diplomatic Stance on Ukraine Unveiled

Europe has communicated its non-negotiable points regarding Ukraine to the US during a recent meeting. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot disclosed this before further discussions in London. He also criticized Russian President Putin's Easter truce as a strategy to avoid impatience from US President Trump.

Europe has laid out its non-negotiable points concerning Ukraine to the United States, according to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. This disclosure comes just before key discussions slated for London this Wednesday.

Barrot highlighted these diplomatic concerns last Tuesday, emphasizing the seriousness with which Europe approaches the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The discussions are part of a broader effort to address geopolitical tensions in the region.

Additionally, Barrot critiqued a recent truce proposition by Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing it as a calculated move to keep US President Trump at bay. He suggested the truce was more of a public relations tactic rather than a genuine peace initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

