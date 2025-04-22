Left Menu

'One Nation, One Election': A Transformative Vision for India

BJP leader Anurag Thakur calls the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' Bill transformative and beneficial for India. The Joint Parliamentary Committee is gathering input across states, aiming for transparency and stakeholder engagement. The Bill seeks to synchronize Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, promising to save time and money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:12 IST
BJP MP Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Anurag Thakur described the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' Bill as transformative and visionary on Tuesday, asserting its alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reformative agenda. Thakur highlighted that synchronizing assembly and Lok Sabha elections would conserve time and financial resources, ultimately serving the nation's interest.

Historically, India experienced such a unified election system from 1952 to 1967. However, political instability, often attributed to Congress' actions, led to its dissolution. Revisiting this idea, Thakur emphasized, promises national benefits by avoiding the fragmented election schedules currently in place.

Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), PP Chaudhary, announced state tours to gather public and stakeholder insights, with Maharashtra as the starting point on May 17. Chaudhary emphasized transparency, planning an official website to collect public opinions and maintain open communication as the committee examines the practicality of the Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

