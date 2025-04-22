'One Nation, One Election': A Transformative Vision for India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Anurag Thakur described the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' Bill as transformative and visionary on Tuesday, asserting its alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reformative agenda. Thakur highlighted that synchronizing assembly and Lok Sabha elections would conserve time and financial resources, ultimately serving the nation's interest.

Historically, India experienced such a unified election system from 1952 to 1967. However, political instability, often attributed to Congress' actions, led to its dissolution. Revisiting this idea, Thakur emphasized, promises national benefits by avoiding the fragmented election schedules currently in place.

Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), PP Chaudhary, announced state tours to gather public and stakeholder insights, with Maharashtra as the starting point on May 17. Chaudhary emphasized transparency, planning an official website to collect public opinions and maintain open communication as the committee examines the practicality of the Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)