'One Nation, One Election': A Transformative Vision for India
BJP leader Anurag Thakur calls the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' Bill transformative and beneficial for India. The Joint Parliamentary Committee is gathering input across states, aiming for transparency and stakeholder engagement. The Bill seeks to synchronize Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, promising to save time and money.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Anurag Thakur described the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' Bill as transformative and visionary on Tuesday, asserting its alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reformative agenda. Thakur highlighted that synchronizing assembly and Lok Sabha elections would conserve time and financial resources, ultimately serving the nation's interest.
Historically, India experienced such a unified election system from 1952 to 1967. However, political instability, often attributed to Congress' actions, led to its dissolution. Revisiting this idea, Thakur emphasized, promises national benefits by avoiding the fragmented election schedules currently in place.
Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), PP Chaudhary, announced state tours to gather public and stakeholder insights, with Maharashtra as the starting point on May 17. Chaudhary emphasized transparency, planning an official website to collect public opinions and maintain open communication as the committee examines the practicality of the Bill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hungary's Controversial Constitutional Amendment and its Impact on LGBTQ+ Rights
Hungary's New Constitutional Amendment Stirs Widespread Controversy
Waqf case: There was constitution of joint parliamentary committee and elaborate exercise was undertaken, says Centre.
Hungary has passed a constitutional amendment to ban LGBTQ+ public events, seen as a major blow to rights, reports AP.