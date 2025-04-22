Left Menu

World Leaders to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump are both planning to attend the funeral of Pope Francis. This reflects the significance of the event as global leaders come together to pay their respects to the late pontiff. The convergence underscores the Pope's worldwide influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:13 IST
World Leaders to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, a source from the presidential office confirmed on Tuesday. Zelenskiy's presence signifies the importance of the ceremony for international leaders.

In addition to President Zelenskiy, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to participate in the funeral on Monday. Trump's attendance further emphasizes the event's global significance, attracting dignitaries from across the political spectrum.

The gathering of world leaders at the funeral serves as a testament to Pope Francis' exceptional impact on a global scale, marking a poignant moment of unity and respect in the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025