World Leaders to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, a source from the presidential office confirmed on Tuesday. Zelenskiy's presence signifies the importance of the ceremony for international leaders.

In addition to President Zelenskiy, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to participate in the funeral on Monday. Trump's attendance further emphasizes the event's global significance, attracting dignitaries from across the political spectrum.

The gathering of world leaders at the funeral serves as a testament to Pope Francis' exceptional impact on a global scale, marking a poignant moment of unity and respect in the international community.

