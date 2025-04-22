A Familial Connection: US VP Vance and Modi Strengthen Ties
US Vice President JD Vance highlights the deepening US-India relationship during a family visit to India. Vance and his family, including children, were warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Modi. The personal connections formed, including a birthday gesture for Vance’s son, were emphasized as vital for bilateral ties.
US Vice President JD Vance emphasized the burgeoning US-India relationship, likening it to a family bond, during a recent visit to India with his family. Vance praised the hospitality extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting how his children, including sons Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel, were charmed by Modi's warmth.
The Vance family was hosted by Modi for dinner at his residence in New Delhi, where personal connections were highlighted as integral to diplomatic relations. Vance shared anecdotes of his children's fondness for both President Donald Trump and Modi, noting the latter's graciousness, including a birthday gift for his son Vivek during an international conference.
Mrs. Usha Vance's visit to the birthplace of her parents was described as momentous, with Vance humorously noting her celebrity status in India. The couple's visit to Jaipur included a tour of the historical Amber Fort, further underlining the cultural ties and historical appreciation shared between the nations.
